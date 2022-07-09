All Sports (SOC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 71.5% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $1.35 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,470.93 or 0.99973217 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002713 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.