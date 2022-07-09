Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Trading 3.6% Higher

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 34,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 306,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

