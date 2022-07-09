Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

AMGN stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

