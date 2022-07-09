Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Increased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,308. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

