Analysts Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target at $5.24

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.90) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 99.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

