Analysts Set Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) PT at $8.85

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYBN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Cybin by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cybin by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cybin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cybin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBN opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $104.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.83. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

