Analysts Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $40.80

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,433,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,451,000 after buying an additional 549,731 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,095,000 after purchasing an additional 831,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
