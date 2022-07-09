Analysts Set Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Price Target at $8.45

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of research firms have commented on SMIZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.50 ($8.85) to €8.10 ($8.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.65) to €8.80 ($9.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

