Analyzing Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) & Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Archon has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Archon and Walt Disney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walt Disney $67.42 billion 2.59 $2.00 billion $1.45 66.11

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Walt Disney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Archon and Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A Walt Disney 0 5 18 0 2.78

Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $163.56, suggesting a potential upside of 70.62%. Given Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Archon.

Profitability

This table compares Archon and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Walt Disney 3.46% 6.87% 3.16%

Summary

Walt Disney beats Archon on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon (Get Rating)

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, Hulu, and Star+; sale/licensing of film and television content to third-party television and subscription video-on-demand services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services by Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii; licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; and provides consumer products, which include licensing of trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games. Further, it sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

