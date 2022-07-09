Analyzing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.41 $30.09 million $1.30 10.52 The Swiss Helvetia Fund $2.87 million 35.90 $17.02 million N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Swiss Helvetia Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. The Swiss Helvetia Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 37.16% 9.01% 3.88% The Swiss Helvetia Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and The Swiss Helvetia Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25 The Swiss Helvetia Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than The Swiss Helvetia Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats The Swiss Helvetia Fund on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as capital appreciation, income, economic and industry trends, quality of management, financial condition, business plan, industry and sector market position, dividend payout ratio, and corporate governance to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI EAFE Index. It was previously known as The Helvetia Fund, Inc. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. was formed in October 24, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

