Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIFGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 300 ($3.63) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

AGPIF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

About Anglo Pacific Group (Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

