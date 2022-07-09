Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,480

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,480 ($17.92) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($19.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.59) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,320 ($15.98) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,400 ($16.95) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,370 ($16.59) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.19) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,408.75.

Antofagasta stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

