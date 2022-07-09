Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $130.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.83.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $160.03. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,630,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $359,702,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 24,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 658,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,022,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

