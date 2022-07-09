Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and $2.64 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

