Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

