Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.19 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

