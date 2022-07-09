Arweave Price Tops $11.65 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $389.01 million and $19.65 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $11.65 or 0.00054107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000681 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

