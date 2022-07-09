Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.27. 1,186,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 940,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $150.83 million, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

