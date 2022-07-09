Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 386 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 44.1% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 206.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.96. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.