Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Cut to €15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €26.00 ($27.08) to €15.00 ($15.63) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AEXAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($26.04) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.35.

Shares of Atos stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Atos has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

