Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $217.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.08.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

