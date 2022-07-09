Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

