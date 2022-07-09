Axe Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded up 97.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $91,334.06 and approximately $75.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00240015 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

