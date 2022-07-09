Azuki (AZUKI) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Azuki has a market cap of $143,794.03 and $43.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00127861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00561293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

