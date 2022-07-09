Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Cut to $9.90 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.40 to $9.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

AZUL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Azul has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azul will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 694,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

