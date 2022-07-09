Bank of Stockton Acquires 86 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $2,366,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $389.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

