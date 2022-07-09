Bank of Stockton Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.34. 1,614,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,420. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

