Bank of Stockton Has $13.86 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $139.07. The stock had a trading volume of 921,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.