Bank of Stockton Has $13.86 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $139.07. The stock had a trading volume of 921,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
