Bank of Stockton Sells 375 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $304.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,343. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.14 and its 200 day moving average is $371.08. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.11.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.