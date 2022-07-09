Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €70.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €78.50 ($81.77) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €61.06 ($63.60) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €52.80 ($55.00) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($120.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is €63.15 and its 200 day moving average is €77.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 46.91.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

