Barclays Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $27.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:PBF opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,127.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $27,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,778,239.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

