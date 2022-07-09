Barclays Cuts LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target to €105.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €115.00 ($119.79) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($133.33) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($145.83) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Kempen & Co raised LEG Immobilien from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of LEGIF opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

