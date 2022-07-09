Barclays Lowers Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target to €66.00

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €67.00 ($69.79) to €66.00 ($68.75) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMMNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($73.96) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.03.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

