Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. 2,027,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,243. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

