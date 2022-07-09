Berenberg Bank Cuts RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Price Target to €970.00

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €1,055.00 ($1,098.96) to €970.00 ($1,010.42) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €670.00 ($697.92) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $717.25.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $595.00 on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $517.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.17.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.