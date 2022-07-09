Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.67.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$7.53 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.1676821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

