Biswap Price Reaches $0.33 (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Biswap coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular exchanges. Biswap has a market capitalization of $90.33 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biswap has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033674 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars.

