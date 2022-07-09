BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $449,860.59

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $449,860.59 and approximately $254.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00592183 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,257,559 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

