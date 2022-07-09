BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Up 1.4%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.87 and last traded at C$34.71. 828,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 923,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

