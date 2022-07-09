BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Shares Up 0.7%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$20.94 and last traded at C$20.90. 9,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 34,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.75.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.