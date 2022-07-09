BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Shares Up 0.7%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$20.94 and last traded at C$20.90. 9,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 34,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

