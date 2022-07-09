boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has GBX 60 ($0.73) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHOOY. Societe Generale cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

