Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 5,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANGI opened at $4.47 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

