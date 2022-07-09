Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price at $21.63

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several brokerages have commented on CHPT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

CHPT opened at $13.38 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $43,516.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,650 shares of company stock worth $32,965,004. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

