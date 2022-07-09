Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target at $2,236.34

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $903.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.44) to GBX 1,067 ($12.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.03) to GBX 1,194 ($14.46) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.14) to GBX 1,250 ($15.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Investec raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.40 on Friday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.