Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target at $2,236.34

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $903.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.44) to GBX 1,067 ($12.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.03) to GBX 1,194 ($14.46) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.14) to GBX 1,250 ($15.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Investec raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.40 on Friday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

