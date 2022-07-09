Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRG opened at $17.39 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

