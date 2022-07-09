Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT at C$26.06

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Ballantyne purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.47 per share, with a total value of C$100,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,411,921.28. Also, Director S. Jane Marshall sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total transaction of C$124,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,003.80.

REI.UN stock opened at C$20.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.41 and a 52 week high of C$26.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

