Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Target Price at $26.71

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOR stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

