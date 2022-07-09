Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.72) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.93) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,872.50 ($34.78).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,857 ($34.60) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,363 ($28.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,802.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,841.58.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($36.92), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($480,130.73).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

