Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $11.57 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and $16,969.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00583744 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

