Calton & Associates Inc. Has $578,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $330.47 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $334.52. The firm has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

